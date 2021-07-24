Dangerous weekend heat. Hot stretch continues next week.

(KSLA) - Happy Saturday everyone! The dog days of summer have truly started with this hot stretch of potentially dangerous heat for the ArkLaTex.

Today: temperatures this afternoon will climb into the mid and upper 90s with highs around 95-97 depending on your location. Tracking plenty of sunshine with a few clouds to provide some clouds but not a lot of rain at all. Today is going to be a very dry and humid day. When you factor in today’s humidity it’ll feel like 102-105 which can be dangerous if you’re out for too long without proper care. Stay hyrdated!

Overnight tonight we’ll have clear beautiful skies with temperatures dropping into the mid and upper 70s.

Sunday: temperatures in the morning are staying warm quickly with mid to upper 70s starting the day! We’ll see highs in the upper 90s near the triple digits with feels like temperatures likely in heat advisory criteria in a few spots 105+. Make sure to avoid heat related illnesses with tips in the web video below.

By next week, we are tracking more of the hottest weather so far this year. Temperatures will be pushing the mid to upper 90s. There’s a slim chance some places will be up to the triple digits on Monday. And that’s not the feels-like temperature! That would be even higher! Reason for this is a ridge of high pressure will be building in from the west. These ridges prevent rain and usually mean hot temperatures for that surrounding area. Make sure to stay hydrated!

TROPICS: There is now a 60% chance of the disturbance off the east coast becoming a named storm in the next 2-5 days. Even if it does do so, it will move out to the Atlantic and not back towards the United States. So, there is no threat to the ArkLaTex, or gulf coast. Maybe just some rain along the east coast. If anything changes, we will be your First Alert.

Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.