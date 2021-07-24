Community gathers to honor life of Shamia Little

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Saturday, July 24, family and friends said their final goodbye to 17-year-old Shamia Little.

Her funeral was held at Booker T. Washington High School where she was a student.

Several people say they wanted to send their condolences to her family.

“I’m here to support the family of sister Shamia who was victimized in such a brutal way. We are all living the last days in perilous times so we must be aware of the times of what we must do according to the times,” said Brother Andre Muhammad.

As of now, police say they have a suspect but no arrest has been made.

