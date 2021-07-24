Yokem Connection
3-year-old child in serious condition after toddler found unresponsive at Nacogdoches water park

Pictured is a pool at the Splash Kingdom Timber Falls water park in Nacogdoches. (Source: KTRE Staff)
Pictured is a pool at the Splash Kingdom Timber Falls water park in Nacogdoches. (Source: KTRE Staff)
By Gary Bass
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 10:51 AM CDT
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A -3-year-old child was rushed to a local hospital after the toddler was found unresponsive in a pool at a water park on University Drive Friday night.

According to a post on the Nacogdoches Police Department Facebook page, NPD officers, Nacogdoches firefighters, and EMS personnel were dispatched out to the Splash Kingdom Timber falls water park located at 401 N. University Drive at about 6:17 p.m. in response to a 911 call about a child not breathing.

When NPD officers got to the scene, lifeguards were administering CPR to the 3-year-old child. Emergency personnel learned that the child had been found unresponsive in a pool.

EMS personnel transported the child to Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital, the Facebook post stated. Later, the child was taken to an out-of-town hospital in serious condition for a higher level of care.

The Facebook post stated there is no additional information on the child’s condition.

“An investigation into the circumstances of the drowning has begun by our detectives,” the Facebook post stated. “As further information becomes available, it will be released.”

