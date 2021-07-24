Yokem Connection
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

1 dead after head-on crash in Red River Parish

(WAFB)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RED RIVER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to Louisiana State Police, a fatal crash occurred just after 8 a.m. on Saturday, July 24.

The incident took place on La. Highway 1, south of U.S. Highway 84.

LSP investigation revealed that a 2010 Nissan Altima, driven by Marvin Rogers, 31, was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 84 when at the same tine a 2005 GMC Envoy was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 84. For reasons still under investigation, Rogers crossed the centerline and collided head-on with the northbound GMC.

Rogers was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, but was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the GMC was also restrained treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital.

Officials say they don’t believe impairment was a factor in the crash, however, routine toxicology samples were taken for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Lonnie Thacker
Caddo Parish Deputy killed while responding to morning crash identified
A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
On Friday, July 23, 2021, Mayor Adrian Perkins issued a mask advisory for the City of Shreveport.
Shreveport mayor issues mask ‘advisory’ due to rise in highly transmissible Delta strain
Dispatchers got the call to the Shell Station on Hilry Huckaby III Avenue just before 11 a.m.
1 dead after shooting at gas station; suspect in custody
Lee King, DOB: 5/15/1994
Suspect in good Samaritan double shooting arrested in Dallas

Latest News

Booker T. Washington High School
Community gathers to honor life of Shamia Little
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Arkansas parents concerned about children after increased COVID cases
Arkansas parents concerned about children after increased COVID cases
Caddo Parish Deputy killed responding to crash
Caddo Parish Deputy killed responding to crash