1 dead after head-on crash in Red River Parish

RED RIVER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to Louisiana State Police, a fatal crash occurred just after 8 a.m. on Saturday, July 24.

The incident took place on La. Highway 1, south of U.S. Highway 84.

LSP investigation revealed that a 2010 Nissan Altima, driven by Marvin Rogers, 31, was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 84 when at the same tine a 2005 GMC Envoy was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 84. For reasons still under investigation, Rogers crossed the centerline and collided head-on with the northbound GMC.

Rogers was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, but was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the GMC was also restrained treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital.

Officials say they don’t believe impairment was a factor in the crash, however, routine toxicology samples were taken for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

