Which ArkLaTex schools will have mask mandates, virtual options for the 2021-22 school year

(KSLA) - The 2021-22 school year has nearly arrived, and with the fourth surge of COVID-19 in full swing, some school districts are reinstating mask mandates and/or offering virtual learning.

Below is a table showing each school district in the ArkLaTex and what school officials plan to do as far as mask mandates and virtual options. It should be noted, the governors of Arkansas and Texas have signed executive orders stating school districts may not issue mask mandates this year. Also in Texas, districts will not receive federal funding for virtual learning, so many districts are not offering any virtual options.

This list is a work in progress. If a box below is empty, we are waiting to hear back from the school district. We will continue to update the list as we gather more information ahead of the first day of school.

ARKANSAS

COUNTY NAME OF SCHOOL DISTRICT MASKS REQUIRED? VIRTUAL OPTIONS? Columbia Emerson Taylor Bradley no none Columbia Magnolia no none Hempstead Blevins no none Hempstead Hope no yes (in the process of getting plan approved) Hempstead Spring Hill no maybe Howard Dierks no Howard Mineral Springs no none Howard Nashville no Lafayette Lafayette no none (will reconsider depending on # of COVID cases in district) Little River Ashdown no none Little River Foreman no none (if student is quarantined, sick, or homebound, they may use Google Classroom for assignments, instruction, and coursework) Miller Genoa no Miller Texarkana no Sevier DeQueen no none Sevier Horatio no none

LOUISIANA

PARISH NAME OF SCHOOL DISTRICT MASKS REQUIRED? VIRTUAL OPTIONS? Bienville Bienville no none Bossier Bossier no yes Caddo Caddo maybe Claiborne Claiborne as needed DeSoto DeSoto required only on buses none Natchitoches Natchitoches Red River Red River maybe Sabine Sabine no yes Webster Webster

TEXAS

COUNTY NAME OF SCHOOL DISTRICT MASKS REQUIRED? VIRTUAL OPTIONS? Bowie DeKalb ISD no none Bowie Hooks ISD no none Bowie Hubbard ISD no none Bowie Leary ISD no none Bowie Liberty-Eylau no Bowie Malta ISD no Bowie Maud ISD no none Bowie New Boston ISD no Bowie Pleasant Grove ISD no offered for homebound students, or students in in-house suspension or DAEP Bowie Red Lick ISD no none Bowie Redwater ISD no Bowie Simms ISD no Bowie Texarkana ISD no none Cass Atlanta ISD no Cass Bloomburg ISD no Cass Hughes Springs ISD no Cass Linden-Kildare Consolidated ISD no Cass McLeod ISD no Cass Queen City ISD no none Harrison Elysian Fields ISD no none Harrison Hallsville ISD no none (virtual academy is separate) Harrison Harleton ISD no Harrison Karnack ISD no none (unless student is quarantined) Harrison Marshall ISD no Harrison Waskom ISD no none (waiting on further guidance from TEA) Marion Avinger ISD no Marion Jefferson ISD no none Morris Daingerfield-Lone Star ISD no none Morris Pewitt Consolidated ISD no none (unless student is quarantined) Panola Beckville ISD no Panola Carthage ISD no none Panola Gary ISD no Panola Tatum ISD no none Shelby Center ISD no none Shelby Excelsior ISD no Shelby Joaquin ISD no Shelby Shelbyville ISD no none Shelby Tenaha ISD no none Shelby Timpson ISD no Titus Chapel Hill ISD no Titus Harts Bluff ISD no none Titus Mount Pleasant ISD no none

