Which ArkLaTex schools will have mask mandates, virtual options for the 2021-22 school year
(KSLA) - The 2021-22 school year has nearly arrived, and with the fourth surge of COVID-19 in full swing, some school districts are reinstating mask mandates and/or offering virtual learning.
Below is a table showing each school district in the ArkLaTex and what school officials plan to do as far as mask mandates and virtual options. It should be noted, the governors of Arkansas and Texas have signed executive orders stating school districts may not issue mask mandates this year. Also in Texas, districts will not receive federal funding for virtual learning, so many districts are not offering any virtual options.
This list is a work in progress. If a box below is empty, we are waiting to hear back from the school district. We will continue to update the list as we gather more information ahead of the first day of school.
ARKANSAS
|COUNTY
|NAME OF SCHOOL DISTRICT
|MASKS REQUIRED?
|VIRTUAL OPTIONS?
|Columbia
|Emerson Taylor Bradley
|no
|none
|Columbia
|Magnolia
|no
|none
|Hempstead
|Blevins
|no
|none
|Hempstead
|Hope
|no
|yes (in the process of getting plan approved)
|Hempstead
|Spring Hill
|no
|maybe
|Howard
|Dierks
|no
|Howard
|Mineral Springs
|no
|none
|Howard
|Nashville
|no
|Lafayette
|Lafayette
|no
|none (will reconsider depending on # of COVID cases in district)
|Little River
|Ashdown
|no
|none
|Little River
|Foreman
|no
|none (if student is quarantined, sick, or homebound, they may use Google Classroom for assignments, instruction, and coursework)
|Miller
|Genoa
|no
|Miller
|Texarkana
|no
|Sevier
|DeQueen
|no
|none
|Sevier
|Horatio
|no
|none
LOUISIANA
|PARISH
|NAME OF SCHOOL DISTRICT
|MASKS REQUIRED?
|VIRTUAL OPTIONS?
|Bienville
|Bienville
|no
|none
|Bossier
|Bossier
|no
|yes
|Caddo
|Caddo
|maybe
|Claiborne
|Claiborne
|as needed
|DeSoto
|DeSoto
|required only on buses
|none
|Natchitoches
|Natchitoches
|Red River
|Red River
|maybe
|Sabine
|Sabine
|no
|yes
|Webster
|Webster
TEXAS
|COUNTY
|NAME OF SCHOOL DISTRICT
|MASKS REQUIRED?
|VIRTUAL OPTIONS?
|Bowie
|DeKalb ISD
|no
|none
|Bowie
|Hooks ISD
|no
|none
|Bowie
|Hubbard ISD
|no
|none
|Bowie
|Leary ISD
|no
|none
|Bowie
|Liberty-Eylau
|no
|Bowie
|Malta ISD
|no
|Bowie
|Maud ISD
|no
|none
|Bowie
|New Boston ISD
|no
|Bowie
|Pleasant Grove ISD
|no
|offered for homebound students, or students in in-house suspension or DAEP
|Bowie
|Red Lick ISD
|no
|none
|Bowie
|Redwater ISD
|no
|Bowie
|Simms ISD
|no
|Bowie
|Texarkana ISD
|no
|none
|Cass
|Atlanta ISD
|no
|Cass
|Bloomburg ISD
|no
|Cass
|Hughes Springs ISD
|no
|Cass
|Linden-Kildare Consolidated ISD
|no
|Cass
|McLeod ISD
|no
|Cass
|Queen City ISD
|no
|none
|Harrison
|Elysian Fields ISD
|no
|none
|Harrison
|Hallsville ISD
|no
|none (virtual academy is separate)
|Harrison
|Harleton ISD
|no
|Harrison
|Karnack ISD
|no
|none (unless student is quarantined)
|Harrison
|Marshall ISD
|no
|Harrison
|Waskom ISD
|no
|none (waiting on further guidance from TEA)
|Marion
|Avinger ISD
|no
|Marion
|Jefferson ISD
|no
|none
|Morris
|Daingerfield-Lone Star ISD
|no
|none
|Morris
|Pewitt Consolidated ISD
|no
|none (unless student is quarantined)
|Panola
|Beckville ISD
|no
|Panola
|Carthage ISD
|no
|none
|Panola
|Gary ISD
|no
|Panola
|Tatum ISD
|no
|none
|Shelby
|Center ISD
|no
|none
|Shelby
|Excelsior ISD
|no
|Shelby
|Joaquin ISD
|no
|Shelby
|Shelbyville ISD
|no
|none
|Shelby
|Tenaha ISD
|no
|none
|Shelby
|Timpson ISD
|no
|Titus
|Chapel Hill ISD
|no
|Titus
|Harts Bluff ISD
|no
|none
|Titus
|Mount Pleasant ISD
|no
|none
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.