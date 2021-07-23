Yokem Connection
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Which ArkLaTex schools will have mask mandates, virtual options for the 2021-22 school year

Some school districts may require face masks for students during the 2021-22 school year.
Some school districts may require face masks for students during the 2021-22 school year.(ktuu)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KSLA) - The 2021-22 school year has nearly arrived, and with the fourth surge of COVID-19 in full swing, some school districts are reinstating mask mandates and/or offering virtual learning.

Below is a table showing each school district in the ArkLaTex and what school officials plan to do as far as mask mandates and virtual options. It should be noted, the governors of Arkansas and Texas have signed executive orders stating school districts may not issue mask mandates this year. Also in Texas, districts will not receive federal funding for virtual learning, so many districts are not offering any virtual options.

This list is a work in progress. If a box below is empty, we are waiting to hear back from the school district. We will continue to update the list as we gather more information ahead of the first day of school.

ARKANSAS

COUNTYNAME OF SCHOOL DISTRICTMASKS REQUIRED?VIRTUAL OPTIONS?
ColumbiaEmerson Taylor Bradleynonone
ColumbiaMagnolianonone
HempsteadBlevinsnonone
HempsteadHopenoyes (in the process of getting plan approved)
HempsteadSpring Hillnomaybe
HowardDierksno
HowardMineral Springsnonone
HowardNashvilleno
LafayetteLafayettenonone (will reconsider depending on # of COVID cases in district)
Little RiverAshdownnonone
Little RiverForemannonone (if student is quarantined, sick, or homebound, they may use Google Classroom for assignments, instruction, and coursework)
MillerGenoano
MillerTexarkanano
SevierDeQueennonone
SevierHorationonone

LOUISIANA

PARISHNAME OF SCHOOL DISTRICTMASKS REQUIRED?VIRTUAL OPTIONS?
BienvilleBienvillenonone
BossierBossiernoyes
CaddoCaddomaybe
ClaiborneClaiborneas needed
DeSotoDeSotorequired only on busesnone
NatchitochesNatchitoches
Red RiverRed Rivermaybe
SabineSabinenoyes
WebsterWebster

TEXAS

COUNTYNAME OF SCHOOL DISTRICTMASKS REQUIRED?VIRTUAL OPTIONS?
BowieDeKalb ISDnonone
BowieHooks ISDnonone
BowieHubbard ISDnonone
BowieLeary ISDnonone
BowieLiberty-Eylauno
BowieMalta ISDno
BowieMaud ISDnonone
BowieNew Boston ISDno
BowiePleasant Grove ISDnooffered for homebound students, or students in in-house suspension or DAEP
BowieRed Lick ISDnonone
BowieRedwater ISDno
BowieSimms ISDno
BowieTexarkana ISDnonone
CassAtlanta ISDno
CassBloomburg ISDno
CassHughes Springs ISDno
CassLinden-Kildare Consolidated ISDno
CassMcLeod ISDno
CassQueen City ISDnonone
HarrisonElysian Fields ISDnonone
HarrisonHallsville ISDnonone (virtual academy is separate)
HarrisonHarleton ISDno
HarrisonKarnack ISDnonone (unless student is quarantined)
HarrisonMarshall ISDno
HarrisonWaskom ISDnonone (waiting on further guidance from TEA)
MarionAvinger ISDno
MarionJefferson ISDnonone
MorrisDaingerfield-Lone Star ISDnonone
MorrisPewitt Consolidated ISDnonone (unless student is quarantined)
PanolaBeckville ISDno
PanolaCarthage ISDnonone
PanolaGary ISDno
PanolaTatum ISDnonone
ShelbyCenter ISDnonone
ShelbyExcelsior ISDno
ShelbyJoaquin ISDno
ShelbyShelbyville ISDnonone
ShelbyTenaha ISDnonone
ShelbyTimpson ISDno
TitusChapel Hill ISDno
TitusHarts Bluff ISDnonone
TitusMount Pleasant ISDnonone

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image from the scene in Minden.
LSP, other agencies respond to barricaded suspect in Minden; suspect in custody
Dispatchers got the call to the Shell Station on Hilry Huckaby III Avenue just before 11 a.m.
1 dead after shooting at gas station; suspect in custody
Lee King, DOB: 5/15/1994
Suspect in good Samaritan double shooting arrested in Dallas
Health officials in east Texas are concerned about rising hospitalization rates.
‘I think we’re going to be choosing between getting the COVID infection or getting the vaccine’: COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas continue to rise
Lorenzo Dunkentell, 30.
Suspect in deadly shooting arrested in Texas

Latest News

See some exotic animals with the family at Gators & Friends in Greenwood
See some exotic animals with the family at Gators & Friends in Greenwood
How to budget for summer fun
How to budget for summer fun
LIVE INTERVIEW: Gary Lash on keeping kids mentally and physically healthy in summer
LIVE INTERVIEW: Gary Lash on keeping kids mentally and physically fit in the summer
LIVE MUSIC: Curtis Mills - Pt. 1
LIVE MUSIC: Curtis Mills - Pt. 1