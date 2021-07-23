Yokem Connection
Ways to keep the family engaged during summer

There are lots of ways the family can stay engaged with each other during the summer.
There are lots of ways the family can stay engaged with each other during the summer.(Pexels.com)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - There are lots of fun ways to keep the family engaged while doing some fun summer activities.

Families can create a scavenger hunt around the neighborhood or just in the backyard. Also in the backyard, how about getting a tent and some smores to camp outside? It’s a great way to make a lasting summer memory.

Put together a time capsule and set a date on when to open it in the future.

Finally, let the kids take control and plan a menu to take on a picnic to your favorite park.

