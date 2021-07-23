Ways to keep the family engaged during summer

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - There are lots of fun ways to keep the family engaged while doing some fun summer activities.

Families can create a scavenger hunt around the neighborhood or just in the backyard. Also in the backyard, how about getting a tent and some smores to camp outside? It’s a great way to make a lasting summer memory.

Put together a time capsule and set a date on when to open it in the future.

Finally, let the kids take control and plan a menu to take on a picnic to your favorite park.

