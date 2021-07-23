Tips to keep kids physically and mentally healthy this summer

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - During the summer months, it’s easy for the kids to turn into couch potatoes or play video games all day, but it’s important for parents to keep the kids moving and grooving, especially for the benefit of their physical health.

One popular favorite is the batter up game. Parents and children can play this together. The parent (pitcher) names the blue numbers and the child (batter in this case) will add them and should get the numbers in blue. This can be done with subtraction and multiplication as well.

And keeping the mind sharp is important as well when the kids are out of school. LearningRx is sharing some worksheets parents can download. Owner, Donesa Walker, is encouraging students to continue reading with these worksheets; they’re a fun, creative way to get some reading in during the summer. If kids complete the reading tasks and bring the completed worksheet to LearningRx, they get a small prize.

Watch KSLA News 12′s Summer Sizzle at 6 a.m. to hear from Raymond Lee from the YMCA of Northwest Louisiana; he’s got some tips to help parents find fun, physical activities for the kids.

