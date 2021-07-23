Yokem Connection
Summer fun for kids: Budget-saving ideas

There are plenty of activities in the ArkLaTex that will keep kids cool and entertained during...
By Adria Goins
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Spending time outside and away from electronics are great ways to get your kids out of their summer funk. The best part... fresh air is free!

Getting outside is one of the best ways to keep your kids active during the summer. You can find finger paints, bubbles, and sidewalk chalk at your closest dollar store; these items cost next to nothing. These are a great way to encourage your kids to get outdoors, explore, and educate themselves at the same time.

If you can’t get your kids off the couch, another idea is virtual trips, hikes, and adventures. This will steer your children away from video games and towards something educational. You can find free educational activities on most of your area museum or state park websites. You can even find cool science experiments online using supplies you already have at home.

Take advantage of your area farmers markets. Many of those are open several days per week. This is an opportunity to teach your children about healthy eating and agriculture, even if you don’t spend a dime. Look into your area vacation bible school programs. Many churches in the area schedule late programs intentionally so parents have options later in the summer.

Many libraries also have free story time geared towards elementary and pre-school aged kids. The libraries will even schedule different activities each week.

An excellent resource to find free activities is called “Macaroni Kid.” It’s a national site that shares every activity available in your area.

