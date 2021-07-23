Southern tours newly named Superdome, tickets on sale for 48th Annual Bayou Classic

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - Southern Vice President of External Affairs Robyn Merrick and other officials had the chance to tour the renovations for the newly named Superdome on Thursday, July 22. They look forward to return to New Orleans for the Bayou Classic.

Tickets for the 48th Annual Bayou Classic went on sale back in June the game between Southern Jaguars and the Grambling State will return to the newly named Caesars Superdome on Saturday November 27 at 4 p.m. according to Ticketmaster.

The Jaguars were dominate in the 47th Annual Bayou Classic in April by defeating the Tigers 49-7 in Independence Stadium in Shreveport, Louisiana. The win extended Southern’s winning streak to three games.

Southern will have a new coach leading the charge for the upcoming season as Jason Rollins was named the 19th head football coach in April.

Tickets will also went on sale for Battle of the Bands also have gone on sale. Click here for ticket info.

