Man reportedly holds family hostage at gunpoint in trailer

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A man has been taken for mental evaluation after reportedly holding him family hostage.

Officials with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office say it all happened around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 22 in the 3300 block of Lansing Switch. They say they got a 911 call saying a man had a gun.

When deputies got there, they reportedly found a man inside a mobile home, who said he had a weapon and would not allow his family to leave the home. After several hours of negotiation by phone, the man cam out of the home and surrendered.

He was taken to a hospital in Marshall for evaluation.

No one was injured during the incident. It remains under investigation.

