Louisiana’s Shot At A Million second week winners announced

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The second week’s winners of the state’s vaccination lottery have been announced.

The following two people were named as the latest set of Louisiana’s Shot At A Million winners.

Edwina Jones, of Marrero, won the second of four $100,000 Shot At A Million cash prizes.

Andrew Homan, of Slidell, won the second of nine $100,000 scholarships.

There are three more chances to win money or scholarships through the state’s vaccine rewards program. Registration is still open.

$100,000 in cash along with another $100,000 scholarship will be awarded in the next two drawings. The final prize will be $1 million. The deadline to enter that drawing is July 31, 2021. Five $100,000 scholarships will also be awarded along with the $1 million.

