Dangerously hot weather this weekend

By Jessica Moore
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KSLA) - Get ready for some of the hottest weather we’ve seen thus far as the weekend approaches! Highs will be near the triple digits and feels like temperatures will be near, if not in heat advisory criteria.

First let me start by saying Happy Friday ArkLaTex! We’ve made it to the end of the work week once again. As you head out the door you’ll feel the mild/warm temperatures in the mid 70s this morning under mostly clear skies. This afternoon, temperatures will climb into the low and mid 90s for today’s high. Chances for rain this afternoon are very slim around 10%. Stay cool!

This weekend we’re forecasting highs for Saturday and Sunday near the 100 degree mark. Both days are looking just about bone dry with mostly sunny skies and morning temperatures in the mid 70s. Highs on Saturday will be 97 and near it. By Sunday highs crank up even more to 99! Feels like temperatures both days could be near and above 105! Please use caution if you are outdoors this weekend and remember signs of heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

Heat exhaustion and heat stroke are likely if you are exposed to the heat too long
Heat exhaustion and heat stroke are likely if you are exposed to the heat too long(KSLA News 12)

Early next week, we’ll come down from 99 but still have to deal with highs in the upper 90s with potentially high feels like temperatures continuing as well. Chances for rain make a very slim return as well with chances for showers around 10%!

Quick update on the tropics, we are now watching one area of potential development in the next 5 days. This is in association with a decaying frontal boundary that is moving offshore to the east coast. There is a 30% chance of this becoming a named storm in the next 5 days. Even if it does do so, it will move out to the Atlantic and not back towards the United States. So, there is no threat to the ArkLaTex, or gulf coast. Maybe just some rain along the east coast.

Have a great weekend!

