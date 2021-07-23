Dangerous heat expected for a few days

(KSLA) - The temperatures will be getting very hot for a few days. In fact, it could be dangerous if you’re outside for extended periods of time. Heat advisories will likely be issued in the coming days.

Through this evening, we will have little to no rain. Aside from a couple very small pin-point showers, we will stay dry. Temperatures will be very warm and will take until about sunset to get out of the 90s. Even then, the humidity will make it feel like the 90s. There should be a few passing clouds, but will become more clear by tonight.

Overnight, it should be nice and clear with no chance of rain. Temperatures will still be warm, and only cool to the mid to upper 70s. With the mugginess in the morning on Saturday, that should make it feel more like the lower 80s. It will be a warm start to the day.

Here comes the real heat. Over this weekend, temperatures will be a little above average for late July. Where the temperature should be is at 95 degrees. Instead, we’re talking upper 90s to near 100! Then with all the humidity, it will feel more like 103-108. Maybe hotter in a few spots for a brief time. There will also be little to no rain over the weekend to cool those temperatures back down. Any outdoor plans should not be rained out, but you will contend with the heat.

By next week, we are tracking more of the hottest weather so far this year. Temperatures will be pushing the mid to upper 90s. There’s a slim chance some places will be up to the triple digits on Monday. And that’s not the feels-like temperature! That would be even higher! Reason for this is a ridge of high pressure will be building in from the west. These ridges prevent rain and usually mean hot temperatures for that surrounding area. Make sure to stay hydrated!

As we go through the week, it will “slightly” cool down. Temperatures will go back to about average, if not just above. But we are not talking about triple digit heat, at least. It will still be hot with highs in the mid 90s. Clouds will be passing by, and every now and then we will see a rare shower associated with the clouds. Rain chances are only at 10% everyday next week.

Heat illness is likely in extremely hot temperatures (KSLA News 12)

With all the heat around and not going anywhere for the foreseeable future, you want to know the signs of heat illness. That is heat exhaustion, and heat stroke. If you or someone you come across shows signs of either, you need to get help immediately. Heat exhaustion mean that you mostly just need to get inside where it’s cooler. Heat stroke mean you could be in a life or death situation. So, call 9-1-1 if you see signs of stroke. This is why it’s important to stay hydrated.

In the tropics, we are watching one area of potential development in the next 5 days. This is the same area of low pressure that was located over Georgia and is now over the Atlantic. There is now a 40% chance of this becoming a named storm in the next 2-5 days. Even if it does do so, it will move out to the Atlantic and not back towards the United States. So, there is no threat to the ArkLaTex, or gulf coast. Maybe just some rain along the east coast. If anything changes, we will be your First Alert.

Have a great weekend and stay cool!

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.