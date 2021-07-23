‘Back to nature’: Gators & Friends takes families on exotic adventure

GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA) - When was the last time you saw a kangaroo hopping around northwest Louisiana, or a lemur relaxing in a tree? Probably never, right?

At Gators & Friends, an alligator park and exotic zoo packed with animals from around the world, families flock to the park from across the region.

“There’s not a lot to do in this area, so this is one of the few things you can get out with your family and actually have something to do that’s not just shopping or going out to eat,” said Courtney Emory, manager of Gators & Friends. “We’ve got people who come back once a week.”

From a capybara to a Scottish Highland cow, to plenty of hungry goats, Gators & Friends is sure to help you find your inner explorer.

“It’s kind of a unique zoo, especially if you’re from San Antonio. We don’t get to see that kind of stuff very often,” said Jacob Whittington, a visitor.

Karen Lee, a retired teacher who made the trip from Benton, expressed her love from escaping the hustle and bustle of the big city.

“It’s just back to nature,” said Lee. “Learning and education and nature is just the best.”

After you’re done feeding the animals, make sure you get an adrenaline kick on the park’s scenic ziplines and quick go carts.

Gators & Friends is open during the following hours:

Wednesday - Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Starting Aug. 9, the hours are:

Friday - Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

