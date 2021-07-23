Yokem Connection
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

‘Back to nature’: Gators & Friends takes families on exotic adventure

Gators & Friends, an alligator and exotic zoo, brings in guests from all over the ArkLaTex for...
Gators & Friends, an alligator and exotic zoo, brings in guests from all over the ArkLaTex for a look at some unique animals.(Christian Piekos)
By Christian Piekos
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA) - When was the last time you saw a kangaroo hopping around northwest Louisiana, or a lemur relaxing in a tree? Probably never, right?

At Gators & Friends, an alligator park and exotic zoo packed with animals from around the world, families flock to the park from across the region.

“There’s not a lot to do in this area, so this is one of the few things you can get out with your family and actually have something to do that’s not just shopping or going out to eat,” said Courtney Emory, manager of Gators & Friends. “We’ve got people who come back once a week.”

From a capybara to a Scottish Highland cow, to plenty of hungry goats, Gators & Friends is sure to help you find your inner explorer.

“It’s kind of a unique zoo, especially if you’re from San Antonio. We don’t get to see that kind of stuff very often,” said Jacob Whittington, a visitor.

Karen Lee, a retired teacher who made the trip from Benton, expressed her love from escaping the hustle and bustle of the big city.

“It’s just back to nature,” said Lee. “Learning and education and nature is just the best.”

After you’re done feeding the animals, make sure you get an adrenaline kick on the park’s scenic ziplines and quick go carts.

Click here to purchase tickets for Gators & Friends.

Gators & Friends is open during the following hours:

  • Wednesday - Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Starting Aug. 9, the hours are:

  • Friday - Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image from the scene in Minden.
LSP, other agencies respond to barricaded suspect in Minden; suspect in custody
Dispatchers got the call to the Shell Station on Hilry Huckaby III Avenue just before 11 a.m.
1 dead after shooting at gas station; suspect in custody
Mugshot of King Lee facing forward. He is 27-years-old.
2 good Samaritans shot while helping man on side of road in Okla.; suspect has ties to Shreveport
Health officials in east Texas are concerned about rising hospitalization rates.
‘I think we’re going to be choosing between getting the COVID infection or getting the vaccine’: COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas continue to rise
Lorenzo Dunkentell, 30.
Suspect in deadly shooting arrested in Texas

Latest News

It's important for kids to eat healthy snacks during the summer.
Healthy summer snacks for kids
There are plenty of activities in the ArkLaTex that will keep kids cool and entertained during...
Summer fun for kids: Budget-saving ideas
It's important for kids to stay active and healthy during the summer months.
Tips to keep kids physically and mentally healthy this summer
There are lots of ways the family can stay engaged with each other during the summer.
Ways to keep the family engaged during summer