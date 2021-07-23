18-wheeler spills its contents on I-49 during wreck

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - An 18-wheeler spilled its contents onto I-49 Friday morning during a crash.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says the two-vehicle wreck happened Friday, July 23 around 10:30 a.m. on I-49 N at mile marker 228. The road remains closed between Highways 530 and 170 while crews work to clean up the area.

There’s no word at this time on any possible injuries.

