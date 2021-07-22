Yokem Connection
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Wife of man found dead in flooded vehicle on Baton Rouge underpass files lawsuit against city, DOTD

Several vehicles were removed from floodwaters on Bluebonnet Boulevard on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.
Several vehicles were removed from floodwaters on Bluebonnet Boulevard on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.(Dr. Jeremy Burnham)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The wife of a man who died when his car was trapped under the overpass on Bluebonnet Boulevard in Baton Rouge during the May flash flooding event has filed a lawsuit against the city and DOTD.

According to the lawsuit, which was filed in 19th JDC, April Thompson is suing for wrongful death on behalf of her husband, Justin Thompson.

She blames East Baton Rouge Parish and DOTD, alleging they were liable for failing to maintain the roadways, creating a trap for drivers by not providing barricades during the flooding event, for not having a warning device to alert drivers to hazardous conditions along Bluebonnet, and failing to take corrective measures to address the dangerous conditions in that area.

RELATED STORIES:

Justin Thompson, 33, of Gonzales, was found inside a vehicle on Tuesday, May 18, that was submerged in floodwaters, authorities reported. According to the coroner, he showed no signs of visible trauma or foul play.

Officials confirmed five storm-related deaths from the flooding event that started on Monday, May 17.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers got the call to the Shell Station on Hilry Huckaby III Avenue just before 11 a.m.
1 dead after shooting at gas station; victim identified
The Shreveport Police Department seized a number of weapons and drugs, and made 23 felony...
23 people arrested in Shreveport on drug, weapon charges as part of Operation ‘Blue Anvil’
Dispatchers got several calls just before 2:45 a.m. to the Lakeville Townhomes in South...
3 men run from stolen vehicle; search held in Queensborough
MISSING: Dwayne Curtis Young, a 58-year-old who stands 5′8″ tall and weighs about 160 pounds,...
Bossier City man goes missing after taking a cab to a house in Shreveport
Lorenzo Dunkentell, 30.
Suspect in deadly shooting arrested in Texas

Latest News

Family of Shamia Little holds fundraiser for funeral expenses.
Fundraiser supports Shamia Little’s family emotionally as well as monetarily
Dispatchers got the call to the Shell Station on Hilry Huckaby III Avenue just before 11 a.m.
1 dead after shooting at gas station; victim identified
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Northwest Louisiana health officials are concerned about the recent rise in COVID-19 cases,...
Shreveport health officials express concern as La. sees third-highest daily COVID-19 case count since start of pandemic
Lorenzo Dunkentell, 30.
Suspect in deadly shooting arrested in Texas