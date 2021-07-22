Yokem Connection
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Two school districts in Ark. offering free lunches, supplies

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KSLA) - While parents and students are getting ready for the 2021-22 school year, some school districts in the ArkLaTex are making efforts to help.

Ashdown Public Schools has announced that all students will receive free meals for the upcoming school year. This includes breakfast and lunch for all students. That means parents will be able to save quite a bit on grocery costs.

Ashdown Public Schools announces that all breakfasts and lunches will continue to be served to ALL students FREE OF CHARGE for the 2021-2022 school year.

Posted by Ashdown Public Schools on Monday, July 19, 2021

Also in Arkansas, at Foreman Public Schools, parents will be happy to know not only are kids getting free lunches, but they will also be receiving free school supplies.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers got the call to the Shell Station on Hilry Huckaby III Avenue just before 11 a.m.
1 dead after shooting at gas station; victim identified
Lorenzo Dunkentell, 30.
Suspect in deadly shooting arrested in Texas
Dispatchers got several calls just before 2:45 a.m. to the Lakeville Townhomes in South...
3 men run from stolen vehicle; search held in Queensborough
Image from the scene of a shooting at Colonial Plaza Apartments on Sand Beach Boulevard.
Police investigating accidental shooting at Shreveport apartment complex
Chicago has restricted travel to six states, including Louisiana, due to the increase of...
Chicago restricts travel to Louisiana amid surge in COVID cases

Latest News

Ashdown public schools offering free meals for all students for 2021-22 school year
Ashdown public schools offering free meals for all students for 2021-22 school year
Family of Shamia Little holds fundraiser for funeral expenses.
Fundraiser supports Shamia Little’s family emotionally as well as monetarily
Marco French is the 2022 State Principal of the Year, the Louisiana Department of Education...
Caddo principal wins Louisiana Principal of the Year
Prize Fest is celebrating its 10th anniversary.
Prize Fest to make announcement about upcoming events