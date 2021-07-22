Two school districts in Ark. offering free lunches, supplies

(KSLA) - While parents and students are getting ready for the 2021-22 school year, some school districts in the ArkLaTex are making efforts to help.

Ashdown Public Schools has announced that all students will receive free meals for the upcoming school year. This includes breakfast and lunch for all students. That means parents will be able to save quite a bit on grocery costs.

Ashdown Public Schools announces that all breakfasts and lunches will continue to be served to ALL students FREE OF CHARGE for the 2021-2022 school year. Posted by Ashdown Public Schools on Monday, July 19, 2021

Also in Arkansas, at Foreman Public Schools, parents will be happy to know not only are kids getting free lunches, but they will also be receiving free school supplies.

