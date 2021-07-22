Two school districts in Ark. offering free lunches, supplies
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KSLA) - While parents and students are getting ready for the 2021-22 school year, some school districts in the ArkLaTex are making efforts to help.
Ashdown Public Schools has announced that all students will receive free meals for the upcoming school year. This includes breakfast and lunch for all students. That means parents will be able to save quite a bit on grocery costs.
Also in Arkansas, at Foreman Public Schools, parents will be happy to know not only are kids getting free lunches, but they will also be receiving free school supplies.
