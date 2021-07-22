Yokem Connection
Those wanting to run short-term rentals in Shreveport will need to get a permit starting Aug. 2

The Shreveport City Council has approved a new ordinance requiring permits for short-term rentals.
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:19 AM CDT
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Short-term rentals such as Airbnb, VRBO, and TurnKey have become more and more popular in recent years, including in Shreveport. And while these rentals have created economic opportunities, they’ve also created some challenges for cities and their residents.

The Shreveport City Council believes the best way to manage these rentals is through a new ordinance to help ensure short-term rentals do not become a nuisance to residents, or pose a public health, safety, or welfare threat.

On July 13, the council voted 7-0 to approve a new ordinance dealing with short-term rentals. The city says it was the result of reviewing public opinion, quality of life impacts, data, and best practice models. The newly adopted ordinance establishes zoning regulations for people who want to run a short-term rental on their property. A short-term rental, as defined by the Shreveport Unified Development Code, is a the “rental of all or a portion of a residential dwelling unit, accessory dwelling unit, or any room therein (bedroom, garage apartment, etc.) and is available for rent for a term of less than 30 consecutive calendar days.”

The new law goes into effect Aug. 2. It allows eligible residents to apply for a short-term rental permit. Those already running short-term rental have until Feb. 1, 2022 to apply for a permit.

More information about how to apply for a permit is available on the city’s website.

