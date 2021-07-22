TAPD issues second warrant relating to East 49th Street homicide

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - According to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department, a second warrant has been issued in relation to the homicide that occurred on July 10 in the 300 block of East 49th Street.

Jacarious Johnson, 19, of Texarkana, Texas, is wanted for murder in the first-degree and aggravated assault.

Police say they consider this man to be armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on Johnson’s whereabouts, please contact TAPD at (903) 798-3130 or Crime Stoppers at (903) t93-7867.

