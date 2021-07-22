Yokem Connection
Prize Fest gearing up for 10th anniversary

Prize Fest celebrating 10 years of events
(Prize Fest)
By Jade Myers
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana Prize Fest is celebrating 10 years in Shreveport. In honor of the anniversary, it was announced that for the first time the fest will be held for a two-week period between September 24 - October 3.

Prize Fest is bringing back an in-person option to attend the festival after being solely virtual last year due to the pandemic. Attendees will have the option to attend the fest in-person or virtually. There is also a new comedy category on the books for this year.

The event kicks off Friday, September 24 at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium (705 Grand Avenue)

“I got to tell you it is an astounding accomplishment for us, but as well as for Shreveport, Bossier and all the support,” Gregory Kallenberg, founder and executive director for Prize Fest.

