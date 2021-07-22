Yokem Connection
New name: Caesars Superdome

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Superdome joint budget committee approved a 20-year naming rights deal with Caesars Entertainment on Thursday, July 22.

The contract terms are still being finalized. Fox 8 Saints analyst Jeff Duncan of The Athletic reported back in March the deal will reportedly pay the Saints $10 million annually over the next two decades.

The new name will be the Caesars Superdome.

The deal was approved without objection.

The Mercedes-Benz name was removed earlier this week.

The German automaker chose not to renew its agreement after landing a deal for renaming the Atlanta Falcons’ new stadium.

