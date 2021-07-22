Yokem Connection
More than a year after start of pandemic, tourism industry in La. starting to bounce back

Louisiana capitol
Louisiana capitol(WAFB)
By Destinee Patterson
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The tourism business was hit hard during the heart of the pandemic in 2020. Many festivals were canceled.

Well a year later, the industry is on the upswing at a time when cases are rising once again.

Tonight on KSLA News 12, hear how festival organizers feel about getting things back up and running, as well as the money lost during the pandemic and what’s to come moving forward.

