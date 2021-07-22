Yokem Connection
LSP, other agencies respond to barricaded suspect in Minden

Image from the scene in Minden.
Image from the scene in Minden.(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - According to Louisiana State Police Troop G PIO Jonathan Odom, a man is currently barricaded in a home on Gladly Street behind the Brookshire’s store on Highway 79.

Officials say a man reportedly made threats over the phone to another man. The threatened man called police about the situation and officers responded to the suspect’s home.

Webster Parish Sheriff Jason Parker says as officers arrived the suspect brandished a knife when they attempted to speak with him. He later came out of his house with another weapon.

Bossier City Tactical Rescue Unit
Bossier City Tactical Rescue Unit(KSLA)

The man is believed to be armed inside the home. It is unclear at this time if anyone else is inside with him.

As of now, police have blocked off Highway 79 (Homer Road) from Brookshire’s to the Subway restaurant. This is between 4th Street and Cline Street.

Parker says Louisiana State Police are in charge of the investigation. However, Minden Police Department, Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office, LSP and Bossier Sheriff’s Office are on the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

