KSLA Salutes: Air Force Veteran turned Caddo Parish Deputy

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - In August, Caddo Parish Deputy Eric Greene will mark nine years with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. Originally from North Carolina, Greene joined the Air Force in January 1989.

Greene was a member of the Security Police, now known as Security Forces.

“At the time I was 19 years old and wanted to see the world outside my hometown,” Greene said. “My first duty station was in Florida. I loved the beach and got to spend almost 18 years of my career at the beach. I couldn’t have asked for anything better.”

Greene was stationed at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida, F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Wyoming and Kunsan Air Base in South Korea before retiring in February 2012 and settling down in northwest Louisiana.

Greene moved from the Sunshine State to Louisiana for family, finding himself in Caddo Parish.

“I learned a lot of hurry up and wait,” Greene said. “I learned a lot about patience. A lot about giving back to others. That’s a big thing when you are in the military, whether it’s through drives or just going out in the community.”

He says the transition from the military to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office was easy.

“The Air Force has structure and the Sheriff’s Office has structure,” Greene said. “I had always heard really good things about the Caddo Sheriff’s Office so it was the first agency I applied for. The main difference is the uniform code of military justice and Louisiana law were very different. But it doesn’t feel like I’ve been here for nine years. Time has really flown.”

