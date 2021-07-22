Hottest weather so far expected by this weekend

(KSLA) - Temperatures will be getting very hot through the weekend and early next week. It will get awfully close to 100 degrees on a couple days. Remember to use caution while in the heat.

This evening will be mostly dry with only a couple isolated showers. These will be be pin-point showers that not everyone will see. If you are one of the lucky ones, the rain will not last long. If you have any plans, you should be able to leave the umbrella at home. Temperatures will be in the 80s, but the feels-like temperature will still be in the 90s until after sunset. Stay hydrated while out this evening.

Overnight, it will finally cool down some. However, it will still be a bit muggy. Temperatures will cool to the mid 70s, but it may feel like the lower 80s Friday morning. It will also be mostly clear with only a few small clouds at times. I do not expect any rain tonight.

Friday will be yet again another hot day. There will be little to no rain with mostly sunny conditions. If you do see any rain, it will likely be in the afternoon. I only have a 10% chance of that happening. Temperatures will still warm up to the lower to mid 90s, so it will be another hot day. However, this will be the last day for some time that the high temperature will be below average. The humidity will still be high and will make it feel more like the triple digits!

Here comes the real heat. Over this weekend, temperatures will be a little above average for late July. Where the temperature should be is at 95 degrees. Instead, we’re talking upper 90s to near 100! Then with all the humidity, it will feel more like 103-108. There will also be little to no rain over the weekend to cool those temperatures back down. Any outdoor plans should not be rained out, but you will contend with the heat.

By next week, we are tracking more of the hottest weather so far this year. Temperatures will be pushing the mid to upper 90s. There’s a slim chance some places will be up to the triple digits. And that’s not the feels-like temperature! That would be even higher! Reason for this is a ridge of high pressure will be building in from the west. These ridges prevent rain and usually mean hot temperatures for that surrounding area. Make sure to stay hydrated!

Heat exhaustion and heat stroke are likely if you are exposed to the heat too long (KSLA News 12)

With all the heat around and not going anywhere for the foreseeable future, you want to know the signs of heat illness. That is heat exhaustion, and heat stroke. If you or someone you come across shows signs of either, you need to get help immediately. Heat exhaustion mean that you mostly just need to get inside where it’s cooler. Heat stroke mean you could be in a life or death situation. So, call 9-1-1 if you see signs of stroke. This is why it’s important to stay hydrated.

Quick update on the tropics, we are now watching one area of potential development in the next 5 days. This is in association with a decaying frontal boundary that is moving offshore to the east coast. There is a 30% chance of this becoming a named storm in the next 5 days. Even if it does do so, it will move out to the Atlantic and not back towards the United States. So, there is no threat to the ArkLaTex, or gulf coast. Maybe just some rain along the east coast.

Have a great rest of the week!

