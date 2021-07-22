Things getting hotter and drier in the ArkLaTex

(KSLA) - Happy Thursday ArkLaTex and good morning! We’re tracking hotter and more humid weather with less rain in the ArkLaTex as we finish out the work week and head into the weekend! High pressure building in will cause the return of highs in the mid to upper 90s with triple digit feels like temperatures becoming more definite.

Thursday: this morning as you’re headed out temperatures will hang around the low to mid 70s under partly cloudy and clear skies depending on your area in the ArkLaTex. Rain gear will need to be on standby for afternoon pop up showers and storms, but otherwise not needed as rain chances are around 20% with most of the area getting by rain free for the day. Highs today are in the low 90s but it’ll FEEL like the upper 90s to 100!

Friday: Even drier and a tad higher. Highs will climb into the mid 90s with dry hot and sunny weather, but morning temperatures will once again begin in the low to mostly mid 70s. Rain chances are even more slim around 10%.

Over this weekend, temperatures will trend even warmer and slightly above average for late July. That’s right around the 95 degree mark. With all the humidity, it will feel more like the triple digits. There will also be little to no rain over the weekend to cool those temperatures back down. Any outdoor plans should not be rained out, but you will contend with the heat.

By next week, we are tracking possibly the hottest weather so far this year. Temperatures will be pushing the mid to upper 90s. There’s a slim chance some places will be up to the triple digits. And that’s not the feels-like temperature! That would be even higher! Reason for this is a ridge of high pressure will be building in from the west. These ridges prevent rain and usually mean hot temperatures for that surrounding area. Make sure to stay hydrated!

Quick update on the tropics, we are now watching one area of potential development in the next 5 days. This is in association with a decaying frontal boundary that is moving offshore to the east coast. There is only a 20% chance of this becoming a named storm in the next 5 days. Even if it does do so, it will move out to the Atlantic and not back towards the United States. So, there is no threat to the ArkLaTex, or gulf coast.

