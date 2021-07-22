Yokem Connection
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Fight against opioid addiction continues in the ArkLaTex

(Gray tv)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Government leaders are taking action to crack down on drug overdoses across the ArkLaTex, and they are starting with the opioid crisis.

On Wednesday, July 21, Attorney General Jeff Landry and other state attorney generals in the United States announced a $26 billion dollar agreement with three large pharmaceutical distributors that could ultimately help those dealing with opioid addiction.

Over in Texas, Governor Greg Abbott signed a law to increase penalties for anyone who makes or distributes Fentanyl. The National Center for Health Statistics reports about 1,930 people died from overdoses in Louisiana in 2020.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight to hear from an expert on the opioid impact in our area.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers got the call to the Shell Station on Hilry Huckaby III Avenue just before 11 a.m.
1 dead after shooting at gas station; victim identified
Lorenzo Dunkentell, 30.
Suspect in deadly shooting arrested in Texas
Image from the scene of a shooting at Colonial Plaza Apartments on Sand Beach Boulevard.
Police investigating accidental shooting at Shreveport apartment complex
Dispatchers got several calls just before 2:45 a.m. to the Lakeville Townhomes in South...
3 men run from stolen vehicle; search held in Queensborough
Chicago has restricted travel to six states, including Louisiana, due to the increase of...
Chicago restricts travel to Louisiana amid surge in COVID cases

Latest News

FILE - Gov. John Bel Edwards holds news conference on Louisiana's response to COVID-19 at the...
Gov. Edwards to hold news conference Friday on state’s fourth COVID surge
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Health leaders in Miller County, Ark. held a COVID-19 vaccination clinic July 22, 2021 as...
Healthcare leaders in Texas, Ark. say they need more people to get vaccinated
Louisiana capitol
More than a year after start of pandemic, tourism industry in La. starting to bounce back