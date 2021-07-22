Fight against opioid addiction continues in the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Government leaders are taking action to crack down on drug overdoses across the ArkLaTex, and they are starting with the opioid crisis.

On Wednesday, July 21, Attorney General Jeff Landry and other state attorney generals in the United States announced a $26 billion dollar agreement with three large pharmaceutical distributors that could ultimately help those dealing with opioid addiction.

Over in Texas, Governor Greg Abbott signed a law to increase penalties for anyone who makes or distributes Fentanyl. The National Center for Health Statistics reports about 1,930 people died from overdoses in Louisiana in 2020.

