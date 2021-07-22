“Destructive” severe thunderstorms will now trigger wireless emergency alerts on your cell phone

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Starting August 2, 2021 severe thunderstorms labeled “destructive” will trigger a government issued wireless emergency alert on your cell phone in the same way that tornado and flash flood warnings already do. You will receive the alert if the cell tower that your phone is currently connected to is within the severe thunderstorm warning area.

Severe thunderstorms are storms that contain damaging winds of 58 mph or higher and/or hail the size of quarters (1″ in diameter) or larger. A “destructive” severe thunderstorm is one that may produce winds of 80 mph or higher and/or hail that is baseball sized (2.75″) or larger. On average only 10% of severe thunderstorms every year are of “destructive” intensity. The “destructive” designation and subsequent wireless emergency alert is designed to notify you that a potentially life-threatening storm capable of substantial property damage is moving in.

These wireless emergency alerts are in addition to the weather alerts you may have set up on the KSLA First Alert Weather app. You’ll still get regular severe thunderstorm warnings from our app, not just the ones labeled “destructive”. If you don’t have our app it’s a free download here: onelink.to/cuj283

