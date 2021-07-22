Yokem Connection
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

“Destructive” severe thunderstorms will now trigger wireless emergency alerts on your cell phone

"Destructive" severe thunderstorms will trigger this wireless emergency alert
"Destructive" severe thunderstorms will trigger this wireless emergency alert(Source: KSLA)
By Jeff Castle
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Starting August 2, 2021 severe thunderstorms labeled “destructive” will trigger a government issued wireless emergency alert on your cell phone in the same way that tornado and flash flood warnings already do. You will receive the alert if the cell tower that your phone is currently connected to is within the severe thunderstorm warning area.

Severe thunderstorms are storms that contain damaging winds of 58 mph or higher and/or hail the size of quarters (1″ in diameter) or larger. A “destructive” severe thunderstorm is one that may produce winds of 80 mph or higher and/or hail that is baseball sized (2.75″) or larger. On average only 10% of severe thunderstorms every year are of “destructive” intensity. The “destructive” designation and subsequent wireless emergency alert is designed to notify you that a potentially life-threatening storm capable of substantial property damage is moving in.

These wireless emergency alerts are in addition to the weather alerts you may have set up on the KSLA First Alert Weather app. You’ll still get regular severe thunderstorm warnings from our app, not just the ones labeled “destructive”. If you don’t have our app it’s a free download here: onelink.to/cuj283

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers got the call to the Shell Station on Hilry Huckaby III Avenue just before 11 a.m.
1 dead after shooting at gas station; victim identified
Lorenzo Dunkentell, 30.
Suspect in deadly shooting arrested in Texas
Image from the scene of a shooting at Colonial Plaza Apartments on Sand Beach Boulevard.
Police investigating accidental shooting at Shreveport apartment complex
Dispatchers got several calls just before 2:45 a.m. to the Lakeville Townhomes in South...
3 men run from stolen vehicle; search held in Queensborough
Chicago has restricted travel to six states, including Louisiana, due to the increase of...
Chicago restricts travel to Louisiana amid surge in COVID cases

Latest News

Temperatures will be getting close to 100 degrees on Sunday
Hottest weather so far expected by this weekend
Temperatures will be getting close to 100 degrees on Sunday
Temperatures will be very hot for the next few days
Hot and humid dry weather is back.
Things are getting hotter and drier in the ArkLaTex
tracking hot and dry weather for the weekend and beyond
Heating up