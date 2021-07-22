Yokem Connection
Chicago party bus shooting wounds 8 amid rising gun violence

Multiple people on a party bus were hurt in a drive-by shooting in Chicago.
Multiple people on a party bus were hurt in a drive-by shooting in Chicago.(Source: Network Video Productions via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) — Police say a drive-by shooting in Chicago wounded eight people who had been riding on a party bus, one of several shootings in the city that left at least three people dead on the same day.

The mass shooting happened late Wednesday in Lincoln Park on the city’s North Side, when police say one or more people in an SUV opened fire.

It comes amid efforts to curb rising gun violence in the city and around the U.S., including new gun trafficking strike forces in Chicago and four other cities.

Earlier in the night, a drive-by shooting left two men dead on the city’s Near West Side.

And 10 other people were shot — including a 14-year-old boy who died — in two mass shootings within blocks and minutes of each other Wednesday evening on Chicago’s West Side.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

