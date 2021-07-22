Yokem Connection
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Allergies? Try these natural immune boosting tricks!

Allergies are awful. Here's how to combat them!
Allergies are awful. Here's how to combat them!(Credit: KALB)
By Julie LeBlanc Sober
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - If you’re tired of taking medication for your seasonal allergies, you’re not alone! Did you know that more than 50 million Americans experience some form of allergy every year?

Dr. Vikki Peterson, certified clinical nutritionist, chiropractor and certified functional medicine practitioner, talks with us about how to naturally boost your immune system to produce antihistamines without having to take medication.

Listen to Dr. Peterson’s interview above to learn more about how to increase your immune health.

Here are some of Dr. Peterson’s top picks for naturally increasing antihistamine production:

  • Vitamin C
  • Butterbur
  • Bromelain
  • Probiotics
  • Quercetin

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers got the call to the Shell Station on Hilry Huckaby III Avenue just before 11 a.m.
1 dead after shooting at gas station; victim identified
Lorenzo Dunkentell, 30.
Suspect in deadly shooting arrested in Texas
Dispatchers got several calls just before 2:45 a.m. to the Lakeville Townhomes in South...
3 men run from stolen vehicle; search held in Queensborough
Image from the scene of a shooting at Colonial Plaza Apartments on Sand Beach Boulevard.
Police investigating accidental shooting at Shreveport apartment complex
Chicago has restricted travel to six states, including Louisiana, due to the increase of...
Chicago restricts travel to Louisiana amid surge in COVID cases

Latest News

Health officials in east Texas are concerned about rising hospitalization rates.
‘I think we’re going to be choosing between getting the COVID infection or getting the vaccine’: COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas continue to rise
Nurses in a hospital.
COVID-19 cases spike amid the ongoing nurse shortage
PANDEMIC OF THE UNVACCINATED: Hospitalizations on the rise in Texas
PANDEMIC OF THE UNVACCINATED: Hospitalizations on the rise in Texas
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19