2 good Samaritans shot while helping man on side of road in Okla.; suspect has ties to Shreveport

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSLA) - Lee King, who has connections with the Shreveport area, is wanted by Oklahoma police for a carjacking and double shooting that left two good Samaritans with critical gunshot wounds.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) found evidence linking 27-year-old Lee King to a stolen vehicle in Antlers, Okla. The vehicle is a silver Nissan and was reported stolen on Saturday morning, July 18.

OSBI was recently made aware of King after two good Samaritans where found shot on I-40. OSBI investigators stated that the good Sarmatians picked up King and took him to the Love’s Travel stop near Vian, Okla. The trio was seen purchasing a gas can and gasoline before getting in one of the good Samaritan’s car and driving west away from Love’s. The two good Samaritans were found minutes later with gunshot wounds and transported to an Arkansas hospital, where they are in critical, but stable condition.

Autoplay Caption

King was last known to be in Antlers, Okla. after an Antlers police officer attempted to pull King over for a traffic violation. King allegedly led the officer to a dead end, where he ditched the car and disappeared in to a heavily wooded area. King was last seen at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, July 18 at an Antlers thrift store.

Oklahoma City police currently have an active warrant for King in connection with the carjacking. King is known to have connections to the Shreveport area and the Houston area. He is a 27-year-old African American male with a neck tattoo that is of the shape of the State of Louisiana. Police urge anyone that sees King to call 911 or the OSBI at 800-522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov immediately. King is considered to be armed and dangerous and the public is urged not to engage or approach him.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.