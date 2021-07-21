WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Authorities have arrested a West Monroe woman accused of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, they were contacted by the juvenile’s parent on July 8, 2021. OPSO says the parent told them his juvenile son had sexual intercourse with the suspect, 27-year-old Ashley Chancey in a parking lot.

OPSO says the victim told them they engaged in sexual activity more than once. They say Chancey stated it only happened once.

According to arrest records, Chancey was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on July 21, 2021, on the above charge.

