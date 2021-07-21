Yokem Connection
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards holds news conference following adjournment of special veto session

Governor John Bel Edwards (Source: WAFB)
Governor John Bel Edwards (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a news conference at 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 21 following the adjournment of a special veto session of the Louisiana Legislature.

The special session adjourned around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

RELATED: La. reports third-highest daily count of cases since pandemic began

Gov. Edwards is also expected to address the record number of COVID-19 cases reported in the state on Wednesday.

This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Shreveport Police Department seized a number of weapons and drugs, and made 23 felony...
23 people arrested in Shreveport on drug, weapon charges as part of Operation ‘Blue Anvil’
MISSING: Dwayne Curtis Young, a 58-year-old who stands 5′8″ tall and weighs about 160 pounds,...
Bossier City man goes missing after taking a cab to a house in Shreveport
Dispatchers got several calls just before 2:45 a.m. to the Lakeville Townhomes in South...
3 men run from stolen vehicle; search held in Queensborough
Dispatchers got the call to the Shell Station on Hilry Huckaby III Avenue just before 11 a.m.
Shreveport police respond to shooting at gas station; 1 injured
Chicago has restricted travel to six states, including Louisiana, due to the increase of...
Chicago restricts travel to Louisiana amid surge in COVID cases

Latest News

Slain Minden teen, alleged shooter were friends pushing, shoving each other when shooting occurred
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards holds news conference 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 21
The Louisiana House of Representatives has failed to override Gov. John Bel Edwards's veto of...
House fails to override governor’s veto of transgender sports ban; session ends with no overrides
Lorenzo Dunkentell, 30.
Suspect in fatal shooting arrested in Texas