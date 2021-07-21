Yokem Connection
Suspect in fatal shooting arrested in Texas

Lorenzo Dunkentell, 30.
Lorenzo Dunkentell, 30.(Bossier City Police Department)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:11 PM CDT
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Following a shooting on July 8 in the 600 block of Yarbrough Street, Bossier City police began an investigation.

The victim of the shooting, LaMarcus Stewart, 30, of Bossier City, was transported to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport for treatment. Earlier this week, he succumbed to his life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead.

Detectives investigating the shooting identified the shooter as Lorenzo Dunkentell, 30, of Bossier City. A warrant was secured for his arrest on charges of second degree murder.

Dunkentell was apprehended by U.S. Marshals Fugitive Apprehension Task Force in Dallas County, Texas at around 2:30 p.m. on July 21.

On July 20, Bossier detectives, with the assistance of the BCPD Special Operations Services Team, conducted a search warrant in the 2300 block of Barksdale Boulevard in connection with this case.

Dunkentell will be extradited and booked into the Bossier Parish Maximum Correctional Facility.

Related: Victim shot multiple times on Yarborough Street in Bossier City; man in critical condition

