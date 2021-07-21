Yokem Connection
Slain Minden teen, alleged shooter were friends pushing, shoving each other when shooting occurred

15-year-old shot 17-year-old because “he thought he was going to run up on him,” police chief says
(KSLA)
By Destinee Patterson, Curtis Heyen and Alex Onken
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) — The Webster Parish teenager who died two days after being shot knew the alleged shooter and two other teenagers who were there at the time, authorities say.

“They were friends, ran around together, hung out together,” Minden Police Chief Steve Cropper told KSLA News 12′s Destinee Patterson on Wednesday, July 21.

Ty’Quan Morris was shot about 5:40 a.m. Sunday, July 18 at a breezeway at Chateau Normandy Apartments, 1401 Lewisville Road in Minden. The 17-year-old Minden resident was taken to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport, where he died sometime between 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 20.

Morris and the 15-year-old who now is accused of killing him were pushing and shoving each other when the younger male allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Morris, saying “he thought he was going to run up on him,” the police chief said Wednesday.

Police initially arrested the 15-year-old and a 17-year-old male on a charge of attempted second-degree murder. Both were being held Monday, July 19 at Ware Youth Center in Coushatta.

Also Monday, detectives were checking out what they were told by another 17-year-old whose phone was found just outside the breezeway where the shooting occurred. That 17-year-old, whom investigators questioned Monday, was arrested the next day because his story didn’t line up, Cropper said.

After Morris died, authorities upgraded the charge against the 15-year-old to second-degree murder. The police chief said he will be tried as an adult in Webster Parish.

And the two 17-year-olds now are charged with accessory to second-degree murder, Cropper added.

Authorities have not released the names of the three Minden juveniles who are charged in connection with Morris’s death.

A Facebook post Sunday by the Minden Police Association says there have been 85 shootings in Minden.

The police chief clarified that, telling KSLA News 12 that the city has had 85 complaints about gunfire this year and that “very few” of those cases have involved a victim or even property damage.

RELATED:
Grief counseling offered following death of Minden High student
Shooting critically wounds teen; police arrest 2 more teens, question another

