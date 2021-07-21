Yokem Connection
Shreveport police respond to shooting at gas station; 1 injured

Dispatchers got the call to the Shell Station on Hilry Huckaby III Avenue just before 11 a.m.
Dispatchers got the call to the Shell Station on Hilry Huckaby III Avenue just before 11 a.m.
By Alex Onken
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police are on the scene of a shooting in north Shreveport.

Officer got the call just before 11 a.m. to a gas station on Hilry Huckaby III Avenue between Russell Road and N. Hearne Avenue.

According to police at the scene, one person was seriously injured. Their injuries are considered life-threatening.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates

