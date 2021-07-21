Shreveport police respond to shooting at gas station; 1 injured
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police are on the scene of a shooting in north Shreveport.
Officer got the call just before 11 a.m. to a gas station on Hilry Huckaby III Avenue between Russell Road and N. Hearne Avenue.
According to police at the scene, one person was seriously injured. Their injuries are considered life-threatening.
