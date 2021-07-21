Shreveport Police Officer’s Association announces opposition towards potentially moving SPD into old Sears building

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Tuesday, July 20, the Shreveport Police Officer’s Association released a video on social media announcing it’s opposition to potentially relocate the Shreveport Police Department to the old Sears building next to the St. Vincent mall.

“First of all it’s way too expensive,” Sgt. Michael Carter, SPOA president said. “You’ve got a building structure that’s been there for over 50 years. It’s going to take you $27-$30 million to put lipstick on that building. That’s unacceptable to us. If you’re not going to buy a building that is fairly new, we deserve a new building.”

Carter says the Shreveport Police Department has never occupied a new building.

“If you are going to ask the voters for hundreds of millions of dollars include law enforcement in that package,” Carter said. “$240 plus million dollars and you’re going to give law enforcement $35 million? With $27 million of that going to remodel a 50-year-old building? That doesn’t make sense to us.”

Speaking with Shreveport City Councilman Grayson Boucher over the phone, he says the city is nowhere near making a final decision.

“The Sears building is not the only building we are looking at,” Boucher said. “We are even looking at a new station, it’s just so expensive right now. We are just gathering the data and looking at what will work best right now.”

Last week, Boucher said he expects this project to take at least a few years, especially since it will depend on the outcome of the bond proposal.

“You’re looking at November for the bond issue. If it passes, they have to issue the bonds. You’re looking at probably a four-year project before you can get a new police station.”

During the public safety committee meeting Thursday, Boucher said the city is in a “public safety emergency.”

“We’re in a situation where we’re going to have to say, ‘we want to support our police officers; we want to support our firefighters,’ or we need to realize level of service is going to drop.”

