Shreveport health officials express concern as La. sees its third-highest daily COVID-19 case count since start of pandemic

Northwest Louisiana health officials are concerned about the recent rise in COVID-19 cases,
Northwest Louisiana health officials are concerned about the recent rise in COVID-19 cases, particularly the Delta variant of the virus.(Stock photo)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Wednesday, July 21, Louisiana saw its third-highest daily COVID-19 case count since the pandemic began in March of 2020.

Dr. Martha Whyte, medical director for Louisiana Department of Health Region 7, spoke with KSLA’s Tayler Davis about this drastic increase in cases. KSLA also spoke with the vice president of human resources at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport about recruitment efforts.

Hear from both of them about why they’re concerned tonight on KSLA News 12.

