Shreveport health officials express concern as La. sees its third-highest daily COVID-19 case count since start of pandemic

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Wednesday, July 21, Louisiana saw its third-highest daily COVID-19 case count since the pandemic began in March of 2020.

Dr. Martha Whyte, medical director for Louisiana Department of Health Region 7, spoke with KSLA’s Tayler Davis about this drastic increase in cases. KSLA also spoke with the vice president of human resources at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport about recruitment efforts.

Hear from both of them about why they’re concerned tonight on KSLA News 12.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.