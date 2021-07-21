Shreve Memorial Library offering free back-to-school resources for parents, teachers, and students

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The 2021-22 school year is practically here, and as everyone is getting ready, the Shreve Memorial Library is offering a number of resources for parents, teachers, and students.

All Caddo Parish public students have access to services and materials at Shreve Memorial Library with their virtual student library card, which allows students to check out up to two books or DVDs at a time using their student ID. The card also gives students access to online services via the library’s e-branch.

Students are encouraged to use online resources such as Homework Louisiana, the Gale Virtual Reference Library, and Pronunciator to help with their homework and research projects. Homework Louisiana offers free one-on-one online tutoring for students of all ages from 2 p.m. to midnight. Subjects covered include math, science, language arts, test prep, and writing. This help is also available to adults through the Adult Education and Career Center Library.

The library’s Literary Reference Center Plus and Gale Virtual Reference Library offer unlimited access to hundreds of reference books, images, audio files, videos, encyclopedias, histories, biographies, and more.

Students who want to learn a new language can use Pronunciator, an online program that offers instruction in 80 languages.

In addition to the above listed resources, the Shreve Memorial Library offers free WiFi and public computers. Accelerated Reading (AR) information is also offered on the library’s online catalog. Students can also take advantage of the library’s quiet, private study rooms.

More information about the library’s programs and services can be found on its website.

