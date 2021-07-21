Yokem Connection
Reports: Texas and OU reach out to SEC about joining conference

Texas players run onto the field for the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game against...
Texas players run onto the field for the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game against Colorado, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)(Eric Gay | AP)
By Harrison Roberts
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Multiple reports broke Tuesday that Oklahoma and Texas “have both reached out to the Southeastern Conference about potentially joining” the SEC.

Sports Illustrated cited the source as “a high-ranking college official with knowledge of the situation.”

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey was asked about this report and replied by saying, “No comment on that speculation.”

Nine years ago this month Texas A&M left the Big 12 with Missouri for membership with the SEC, one year after Colorado left for the Pac-12 and Nebraska left for the Big Ten.

