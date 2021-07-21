Rebekah Gould murder trial continued until Feb. 2022

IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The man accused of killing Rebekah Gould in 2004 is scheduled to go on trial next year.

According to court records, William Alma Miller appeared in Izard County Circuit Court Wednesday with his attorneys.

The trial was continued until Feb. 16-18.

Hearings will be held Nov. 5 and Nov. 8 to discuss pending motions, including any motion to suppress evidence, while any motion dealing with witnesses must be filed by Dec. 31.

Miller was arrested in November 2020 on suspicion of first-degree murder in Gould’s death.

Her family reported Gould missing in September 2004.

Officials said she “sustained significant bodily injuries which occurred at a residence in rural Izard County.”

Her death was ruled a homicide.

Officials said in a probable cause affidavit that Miller went to a residence and hid his truck in a field behind the house.

“Mr. Miller then approached the McCullough residence and knocked on the front door. He advised that Rebekah Gould let him inside so he could use the phone. Mr. Miller advised that while he was pretending to use the phone, Ms. Gould went back to her bedroom to go to bed,” the affidavit noted. “Mr. Miller advised that when Ms. Gould went back to her bedroom, he then retrieved a piano leg from a piano that was located in the living room. Mr. Miller advised that he then entered Ms. Gould’s bedroom where he began to strike her multiple times with the piano leg.”

The body was then wrapped in a blanket and Miller put it in the bed of the truck, authorities said.

From there, he reportedly dumped the body near a two-lane highway outside Melbourne.

