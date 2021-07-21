Prize Fest to make announcement about upcoming events

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A big announcement by Prize Fest is set to be revealed at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 22.

The announcement will be made at Central Artstation in downtown Shreveport.

Prize Fest’s website teases that more information about the upcoming Food Prize will be released this summer.

The organization’s website recently included a directory for aspiring artists.

The group was founded in 2012 and is a great street event that promotes food, film, music, and art.

Prize Fest is filled with multiple different events. Film Prize allows artist to create a 15-minute or shorter film for the chance at winning $25,000.

Food Prize aims to raise the culinary culture of Shreveport with its events and is planning on having some interesting features this year. Music Prize has artists submit performances for a chance to play their music at Prize Fest and to win a $10,000 prize.

Fashion Prize has fashion designers create collections for the possibility of winning $2,500. The last event is Comedy Prize, which allows comedians to perform for a chance at $1,000.

