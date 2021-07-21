Yokem Connection
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Police investigating accidental shooting at Shreveport apartment complex

Image from the scene of a shooting at Colonial Plaza Apartments on Sand Beach Boulevard.
Image from the scene of a shooting at Colonial Plaza Apartments on Sand Beach Boulevard.(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to the scene of a shooting just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 21.

The incident occurred on Sand Beach Boulevard at the Colonial Plaza Apartments.

Officials say a 23-year-old male was shot in the chest by his brother. His injuries are said to be non-life-threatening and he has been transported to the hospital for treatment.

Police on the scene believe the shooting was accidental.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Shreveport Police Department seized a number of weapons and drugs, and made 23 felony...
23 people arrested in Shreveport on drug, weapon charges as part of Operation ‘Blue Anvil’
MISSING: Dwayne Curtis Young, a 58-year-old who stands 5′8″ tall and weighs about 160 pounds,...
Bossier City man goes missing after taking a cab to a house in Shreveport
Dispatchers got several calls just before 2:45 a.m. to the Lakeville Townhomes in South...
3 men run from stolen vehicle; search held in Queensborough
Dispatchers got the call to the Shell Station on Hilry Huckaby III Avenue just before 11 a.m.
Shreveport police respond to shooting at gas station; 1 injured
Chicago has restricted travel to six states, including Louisiana, due to the increase of...
Chicago restricts travel to Louisiana amid surge in COVID cases

Latest News

A Caddo grand jury indicted 33-year-old Joseph Lee Smith, of Shreveport, on July 21, 2021, on...
Months after 5-year-old Mya Patel died, grand jury indicts man who allegedly fired bullet that killed her
Governor John Bel Edwards (Source: WAFB)
Gov. Edwards talks adjournment of special veto session, 4th COVID surge
A person holds a mask while walking outside in Philadelphia, Friday, May 21, 2021. (AP...
NOLA implements indoor mask advisory amid surge in COVID cases
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19