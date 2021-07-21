Police investigating accidental shooting at Shreveport apartment complex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to the scene of a shooting just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 21.

The incident occurred on Sand Beach Boulevard at the Colonial Plaza Apartments.

Officials say a 23-year-old male was shot in the chest by his brother. His injuries are said to be non-life-threatening and he has been transported to the hospital for treatment.

Police on the scene believe the shooting was accidental.

