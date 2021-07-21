Yokem Connection
Parade, block party to celebrate Louisiana Trail Riders on July 24

By Alex Onken
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Downtown Shreveport will soon be the site of a block party and parade of trail riders.

The event will kick off at 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 24 starting at ArtSpace, 708 Texas Street.

Below is the parade route:

Louisiana Trail Riders will parade through downtown Shreveport beginning at artspace at 708...
Louisiana Trail Riders will parade through downtown Shreveport beginning at artspace at 708 Texas Street and continue through the Ledbetter Heights neighborhood with horses, riders, wagons and carriages to give the general public an opportunity to see the long-time culture of trail riding.(La. Trail Riders | La. Trail Riders)

The parade will circle back around and end at ArtSpace where the block party will be held. Local truck vendors at the event include Taylor’s Catering and Restaurant, Big Nate’s BBQ, Dripp Donuts and Mr. Spud Icecream Truck.

DJ Thailand will provide music starting at 6 p.m. Northwest Louisiana artists, Nimzo Longstratt, Christena Frances, McGeee’s Bees & Art Apiary, Ron Smith and Nicola Ballard will be on site.

Don’t miss two Louisiana Trail Riding exhibitions at ArtSpace.

For more information, visit shrevearts.org and artspaceshreveport.com for more information.

