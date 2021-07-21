Yokem Connection
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Nurses and Bossier City paramedic receive award for saving boy’s life

The life saving trio receiving the Life Saving Award with Easton.
The life saving trio receiving the Life Saving Award with Easton.(Bossier City Fire Departement)
By Collin Maxwell
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Fire Department (BCFD) officials report that two nurses and a paramedic saved a boy’s life on Wednesday, June 30.

The trio was attending a party when 3-year-old Easton was found in a pool, unconscious. An ambulance was called by BCFD when they arrived at the scene.

However, before the ambulance arrived, party goers, Nurse Practitioner Sarah Estess, Registered Nurse Lisa Keyes, and Paramedic Joshua Ashby, provided CPR to the boy. The three worked together and were able to save Easton’s life.

“It is hard to imagine that the outcome would have been as positive without their actions,” EMS Supervisor Jimmie McGee said.

During the Monday, July 19 city council meeting, Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler, Bossier City council members, and Bossier City Fire Chief Brad Zagone recognized the group for their life-saving actions. Chief Zagone presented them with the Bossier City Fire Department’s Life Saving Award.

“While it is part of their job,” mentioned McGee, “it is worth taking note when it is done.”

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Shreveport Police Department seized a number of weapons and drugs, and made 23 felony...
23 people arrested in Shreveport on drug, weapon charges as part of Operation ‘Blue Anvil’
MISSING: Dwayne Curtis Young, a 58-year-old who stands 5′8″ tall and weighs about 160 pounds,...
Bossier City man goes missing after taking a cab to a house in Shreveport
(Source: Gray TV file photo)
Some asylum seekers dropped off in Shreveport reportedly were not allowed to call their families
Mishanda and Malcom Reed are accused of zip-tying a man, beating and cutting him before dumping...
Couple zip-tied, beat Houston man with baseball bat during La. meet-up, police say
Consistent testing allows state health leaders to have a better idea of how much the virus has...
I’m fully vaccinated, so do I still need to be tested for COVID-19?

Latest News

Counseling will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, July 21 at the Minden High School...
Grief counseling offered following death of Minden High student
Chicago has restricted travel to six states, including Louisiana, due to the increase of...
Chicago restricts travel to Louisiana amid surge in COVID cases
We are tracking some of the hottest weather all year this weekend and next week.
Hottest weather of the year ahead
stolen
Police searching for 3 men following vehicle theft