Nurses and Bossier City paramedic receive award for saving boy’s life

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Fire Department (BCFD) officials report that two nurses and a paramedic saved a boy’s life on Wednesday, June 30.

The trio was attending a party when 3-year-old Easton was found in a pool, unconscious. An ambulance was called by BCFD when they arrived at the scene.

However, before the ambulance arrived, party goers, Nurse Practitioner Sarah Estess, Registered Nurse Lisa Keyes, and Paramedic Joshua Ashby, provided CPR to the boy. The three worked together and were able to save Easton’s life.

“It is hard to imagine that the outcome would have been as positive without their actions,” EMS Supervisor Jimmie McGee said.

During the Monday, July 19 city council meeting, Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler, Bossier City council members, and Bossier City Fire Chief Brad Zagone recognized the group for their life-saving actions. Chief Zagone presented them with the Bossier City Fire Department’s Life Saving Award.

“While it is part of their job,” mentioned McGee, “it is worth taking note when it is done.”

