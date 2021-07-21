LSU Health to update public on threat of Delta variant

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Delta variant of COVID-19 has become the dominant strain of the virus in the U.S., and as such, LSU Health Shreveport is holding a news conference to update the public on the threat it presents.

During the news conference, which will be held Friday, July 23 at 9 a.m., research experts, medical professionals, and community leaders will speak about the pandemic and the emergence of the Delta variant. They will also address latest case numbers and efforts to increase vaccination rates.

Speakers will include:

Dr. Chris Kevil, vice chancellor for research at LSU Health Shreveport

Dr. John Vanchiere, professor of pediatrics and director of the LSUS COVID-19 Strike Team

Dr. Martha Whyte, medical director for the Louisiana Department of Health Region 7

Pastor Roosevelt Seaberry, Union Spring Baptist Church

Adrian Perkins, mayor of Shreveport

Jessica Hemingway, vice president of the Bossier Chamber of Commerce

On Wednesday, July 21, Louisiana saw its third-highest daily total of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in March of 2020. More than 5,300 cases were reported.

Caddo Parish officials will consider reinstating a mask mandate on July 22. In Shreveport, City Council Chairman James Flurry says the council and mayor have not discussed reinstating a mask mandate for the city at this time.

