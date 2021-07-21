Yokem Connection
LSU Health to update public on threat of Delta variant

Health officials will discuss the threats of the Delta variant Friday, July 23, 2021 during a news conference.
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Delta variant of COVID-19 has become the dominant strain of the virus in the U.S., and as such, LSU Health Shreveport is holding a news conference to update the public on the threat it presents.

During the news conference, which will be held Friday, July 23 at 9 a.m., research experts, medical professionals, and community leaders will speak about the pandemic and the emergence of the Delta variant. They will also address latest case numbers and efforts to increase vaccination rates.

Speakers will include:

  • Dr. Chris Kevil, vice chancellor for research at LSU Health Shreveport
  • Dr. John Vanchiere, professor of pediatrics and director of the LSUS COVID-19 Strike Team
  • Dr. Martha Whyte, medical director for the Louisiana Department of Health Region 7
  • Pastor Roosevelt Seaberry, Union Spring Baptist Church
  • Adrian Perkins, mayor of Shreveport
  • Jessica Hemingway, vice president of the Bossier Chamber of Commerce

On Wednesday, July 21, Louisiana saw its third-highest daily total of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in March of 2020. More than 5,300 cases were reported.

Caddo Parish officials will consider reinstating a mask mandate on July 22. In Shreveport, City Council Chairman James Flurry says the council and mayor have not discussed reinstating a mask mandate for the city at this time.

