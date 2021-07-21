Limited rain and widespread heat expected for the ArkLaTex

(KSLA) - Rain will become more limited for the ArkLaTex for the foreseeable future. There will only be a couple stray showers possible every day. Meanwhile, temperatures will be soaring!

This evening will have a couple pin-point showers early on, but those will not last too long. It will be very isolated anyway, so not everyone will see rain. After sunset, the little bit of rain we have on Live First Alert Doppler will be winding down. Temperatures will remain warm in the lower 80s and upper 70s.

Overnight, it should stay nice and dry with no rain. There will be partly cloudy conditions. So, at times it will seem more clear. Temperatures will cool down to the lower to mid 70s, so it will be a little muggy to kick off your Thursday.

Thursday will be a little drier, and a little warmer. The rain chances are only at 20%. So most of the ArkLaTex will stay dry. If you do see any rain, it will not last too long. Temperatures however, will be getting up to the lower to mid 90s. Plus there will be a lot of humidity, of course, so that will push the feels-like temperature up 5-8 degrees from the air temperature. Therefore, the feels-like temperature could be up near 100 degrees. Stay cool!

Friday will be similar to Thursday. There will be little to no rain with mostly sunny conditions. If you do see any rain, it will likely be in the afternoon. I only have a 10% chance of that happening. Temperatures will still warm up to the lower to mid 90s, so it will be another hot day.

Here comes the real heat. Over this weekend, temperatures will be up to where they should be, if not a little above average for late July. That’s right around the 95 degree mark. Then with all the humidity, it will feel more like the triple digits. So, while the temperature about at average, it will still be considered hot. There will also be little to no rain over the weekend to cool those temperatures back down. Any outdoor plans should not be rained out, but you will contend with the heat.

By next week, we are tracking possibly the hottest weather so far this year. Temperatures will be pushing the mid to upper 90s. There’s a slim chance some places will be up to the triple digits. And that’s not the feels-like temperature! That would be even higher! Reason for this is a ridge of high pressure will be building in from the west. These ridges prevent rain and usually mean hot temperatures for that surrounding area. Make sure to stay hydrated!

Quick update on the tropics, we are now watching one area of potential development in the next 5 days. This is in association with a decaying frontal boundary that is moving offshore to the east coast. There is only a 20% chance of this becoming a named storm in the next 5 days. Even if it does do so, it will move out to the Atlantic and not back towards the United States. So, there is no threat to the ArkLaTex, or gulf coast.

Have a great rest of the week!

