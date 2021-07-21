Yokem Connection
La. reports third-highest daily count of cases since pandemic began

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting a spike in coronavirus cases on Wed., July 21.

LDH reported 5,388 new cases since July 20, the most since February 15.

Governor John Bel Edwards says it is the third-highest daily count since the beginning of the pandemic.

“COVID cases and hospitalizations are surging among the unvaccinated as the more contagious Delta variant takes hold in Louisiana,” LDH says.

The biggest share of the cases are Region 2 (Baton Rouge), with 24% of today’s cases and Region 9 (Northshore) with 21% of today’s cases.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is planning a press conference at 4 p.m. Wednesday to address the spike. A city spokesperson said “all options are on the table,” including reinstating mask mandates to mitigate the spread of the more transmissible delta variant.

