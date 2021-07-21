Intense heat on the way

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! As we reach the midpoint in the week we are tracking one more day of hit and miss showers across the ArkLaTex before the blowtorch of heat and humidity takes over this weekend and heading into next week. Even with the potential showers today they will be isolated in nature like what we saw Tuesday. After today though, through the weekend and into next week we are just tracking heat and humidity on the way for the region. Temperatures will reach back into the 90 before the end of the work week and could make a run at 100 either this weekend or especially early next week. When you factor in the humidity ‘feels-like’ temperatures pushing to around the 105 degree mark.

A heat dome will be building over the ArkLaTex later this weekend and next week. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are heading out the door this morning while most of us should stay dry you may want to grab and umbrella just in case. You can expect dry conditions this morning across the region with a few showers and storms popping up once we get into the afternoon hours. One thing I do want to stress though is that these showers will be very hit and miss in nature and not everyone will get wet. High temperatures will again be slightly warmer today with highs moving up towards the 90 degree mark.

As we go through the rest of the work week we are not expecting much else besides partly cloudy skies and scorching heat for the ArkLaTex. Temperatures by Friday will likely be in the low 90s and when you factor in the humidity ‘feels-like’ temperatures will be nearly 100 degrees. On top of the heat Mother Nature will not be dealing out any relief as you can expect dry weather for the region the rest of the week.

Looking ahead to the weekend and early next week we continue to track the hottest weather of the year so far for the region. Temperatures through the weekend and into next week will hover between the mid and upper 90s with continued insufferable humidity. Combining the two together will likely mean ‘feels-like’ temperatures that will be near Heat Advisory territory throughout the region. Don’t be shocked either if we make a strong run at 100 degrees with our highs early next week on Monday or Tuesday.

So get ready for mainly dry and mainly hot weather ahead for the ArkLaTex! Have a great Wednesday!

