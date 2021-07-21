Grief counseling offered following death of Minden High student

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - In a post on Facebook, Minden High School announced grief counseling will be available following the death of Ty’Quan Morris.

Counseling will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, July 21 at the Minden High School auditorium.

We are devastated by the loss of Ty’Quan Morris. Students, faculty, staff, and community members are all welcomed to meet with trained counselors this morning. Please know we are here with you through the hurt and the pain.

