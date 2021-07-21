Yokem Connection
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Grief counseling offered following death of Minden High student

Counseling will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, July 21 at the Minden High School...
Counseling will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, July 21 at the Minden High School auditorium.
By Alex Onken
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - In a post on Facebook, Minden High School announced grief counseling will be available following the death of Ty’Quan Morris.

Counseling will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, July 21 at the Minden High School auditorium.

We are devastated by the loss of Ty’Quan Morris. Students, faculty, staff, and community members are all welcomed to meet with trained counselors this morning. Please know we are here with you through the hurt and the pain.

Minden High School | Facebook

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Shreveport Police Department seized a number of weapons and drugs, and made 23 felony...
23 people arrested in Shreveport on drug, weapon charges as part of Operation ‘Blue Anvil’
MISSING: Dwayne Curtis Young, a 58-year-old who stands 5′8″ tall and weighs about 160 pounds,...
Bossier City man goes missing after taking a cab to a house in Shreveport
(Source: Gray TV file photo)
Some asylum seekers dropped off in Shreveport reportedly were not allowed to call their families
Mishanda and Malcom Reed are accused of zip-tying a man, beating and cutting him before dumping...
Couple zip-tied, beat Houston man with baseball bat during La. meet-up, police say
Consistent testing allows state health leaders to have a better idea of how much the virus has...
I’m fully vaccinated, so do I still need to be tested for COVID-19?

Latest News

The life saving trio receiving the Life Saving Award with Easton.
Nurses and Bossier City paramedic receive award for saving boy’s life
Chicago has restricted travel to six states, including Louisiana, due to the increase of...
Chicago restricts travel to Louisiana amid surge in COVID cases
We are tracking some of the hottest weather all year this weekend and next week.
Hottest weather of the year ahead
stolen
Police searching for 3 men following vehicle theft